Tonasket artists show solidarity with DAPL protesters

In an act of solidarity and support for those opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline, community artists in Tonasket are planning a day of live music, storytelling, and a silent auction. The event will feature Space Band, an Okanogan-based blues and jazz band, as well as musicians Steve Kinzie, Harvey Swanson, Sandy Vaughn and storyteller Dayton Edmonds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.