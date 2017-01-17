Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Dec. 29-Jan. 11
Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 1,192 calls Dec. 29-Jan. 11: 930 emergency medical aid calls, 93 motor vehicle collisions, 39 fires, 34 service calls, 7 natural gas leaks, 1 hazardous materials response, 2 rescues and 86 automatic fire alarms. COLLISION: At 4:23 a.m., firefighters responded to a four-car collision on northbound I-5 south of 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace and transported one patient to an area hospital.
