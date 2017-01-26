School Board considers adding signs a...

School Board considers adding signs at turf fields that align with state health department advice

Thursday Jan 26

Community members in May 2015 demonstrate against a turf field planned for the former Woodway High School. The Edmonds School District Board of Directors during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting took note of a Washington State Department of Health study released last week that reviewed the rates of cancer in soccer players and a suggested connection to playing sports on artificial fields filled with tire crumb rubber.

