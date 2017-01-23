Scene nearby: EdCC Breakfast of Champions
Edmonds Community College Foundation celebrated scholarship recipients and donors at a breakfast on Wednesday morning. The breakfast, catered by EdCC culinary arts students, brought together scholarship winners, donors, faculty members, staff, and community members.
