Rotary Clubs collecting new shoes, socks for Clothes for Kids
Once again, Alderwood Terrace, Edmonds Noon, Edmonds Daybreakers, Lynnwood and Mill Creek Rotary Clubs are partnering to collect new shoes and socks for elementary, middle and high school children in the a South Snohomish County. The goal this year is to collect 1,000 pairs of new shoes and socks for Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes for kids in need in the Edmonds and Northshore school districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Sun
|Lauren D
|36
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan 16
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC