Rotary Clubs collecting new shoes, so...

Rotary Clubs collecting new shoes, socks for Clothes for Kids

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: My Edmonds

Once again, Alderwood Terrace, Edmonds Noon, Edmonds Daybreakers, Lynnwood and Mill Creek Rotary Clubs are partnering to collect new shoes and socks for elementary, middle and high school children in the a South Snohomish County. The goal this year is to collect 1,000 pairs of new shoes and socks for Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes for kids in need in the Edmonds and Northshore school districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Sun Lauren D 36
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan 16 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan 12 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan 12 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,471 • Total comments across all topics: 278,235,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC