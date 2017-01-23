Rotary Clubs collecting new shoes, socks for Clothes for Kids

Once again, Alderwood Terrace, Edmonds Noon, Edmonds Daybreakers, Lynnwood and Mill Creek Rotary Clubs are partnering to collect new shoes and socks for elementary, middle and high school children in the a South Snohomish County. The goal this year is to collect 1,000 pairs of new shoes and socks for Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes for kids in need in the Edmonds and Northshore school districts.

