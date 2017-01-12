Rep. Jayapal's office offering tickets to the Presidential Inauguration
The office of Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has 2017 Presidential Inauguration tickets available to the constituents of the Seventh District, which includes Seattle, Vashon Island, and portions of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Burien, and Normandy Park. Constituents interested in acquiring tickets must submit a request to [email protected] with their full name, permanent address , and a phone number before Jan. 17. The limited number of tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Thu
|SmittenMitten
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Thu
|SmittenMitten
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Jan 9
|Brittany D
|30
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec 18
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec 17
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
|We will REMEMBER in NOVEMBER (Apr '10)
|Sep '16
|jay drai
|679
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC