Rep. Jayapal's office offering tickets to the Presidential Inauguration

The office of Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has 2017 Presidential Inauguration tickets available to the constituents of the Seventh District, which includes Seattle, Vashon Island, and portions of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Burien, and Normandy Park. Constituents interested in acquiring tickets must submit a request to [email protected] with their full name, permanent address , and a phone number before Jan. 17. The limited number of tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.