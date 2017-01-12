Missing woman traveled from Edmonds to Lynnwood and back before being found
The Edmonds Police Department went from the waterfront to Lynnwood and back to the downtown Edmonds area to locate a Mountlake Terrace woman who went missing on Sunday. At the time Joyce Barry, 79, was reported missing, she wad last been seen at 4 p.m. on Sunday near the Edmonds waterfront.
