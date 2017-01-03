Hazel Miller Foundation commits $300K...

Hazel Miller Foundation commits $300K to build Edmonds Waterfront Center

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: My Edmonds

Artist's rendering of the new senior center as viewed from the northwest, showing the proposed enhanced beach habitat in the foreground. The Hazel Miller Foundation has confirmed a grant in the amount of $300,000 toward the construction of the planned Edmonds Waterfront Center being built by the Edmonds Senior Center in partnership with the City of Edmonds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Mon Brittany D 30
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec 18 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec 17 SlickPiruBloods 15
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
We will REMEMBER in NOVEMBER (Apr '10) Sep '16 jay drai 679
Adult breastfeeding (Aug '10) Sep '16 Mr Thirsty 5
News 'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... Sep '16 Ben 4
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,979 • Total comments across all topics: 277,800,384

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC