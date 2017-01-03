Hazel Miller Foundation commits $300K to build Edmonds Waterfront Center
Artist's rendering of the new senior center as viewed from the northwest, showing the proposed enhanced beach habitat in the foreground. The Hazel Miller Foundation has confirmed a grant in the amount of $300,000 toward the construction of the planned Edmonds Waterfront Center being built by the Edmonds Senior Center in partnership with the City of Edmonds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
