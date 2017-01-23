Have you seen this sapphire ring, lost in downtown Edmonds?

April Richardson is looking for her gold ring with a single blue sapphire, which she lost "on a picture-taking walk through downtown Edmonds" on Monday, Jan. 23. Said Richardson: "I've retraced my route: North on Third S, right on Dayton to Seventh to the Edmonds Library. Then down Main and north on Third again, west on Bell to Second, Main again.

