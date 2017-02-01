Foundation for Edmonds School Distric...

Foundation for Edmonds School District announces donor recognition programs

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has announced a new donor recognition programs designed to thank supporters of the foundation's work to raise money in support of student learning. "When we give to the Foundation for Edmonds School District, we are confident that our investment will have a far-reaching impact in students' lives now and in their future after graduation," said donor Todd Flynn of Edmonds.

