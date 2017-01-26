EWHS junior honored at state VFW convention
Edmonds-Woodway High School junior Olivia Olson was honored at the Washington State Veterans of Foreign Wars mid-winter convention for her entry in the VFW Voice of Democracy Audio Essay contest. Olson's essay, following the theme "My Responsibility to America," was awarded third place honors at the Jan. 21 convention in Vancouver.
