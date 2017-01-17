Edmonds-Woodway hires new boys soccer...

Edmonds-Woodway hires new boys soccer coach

Edmonds-Woodway High School Athletic Director Angie McGuire announced Thursday that Michael Ochoa has been hired as the school's new varsity boys soccer coach. Ochoa replaces long-time E-W head coach Tony Gilman, who stepped down earlier this school year.

