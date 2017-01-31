Edmonds residents have their say on immigration ban
Hundreds of demonstrators turned out Sunday afternoon at one of Edmonds' busiest thoroughfares to make their feelings known about President Donald Trump's controversial executive order on immigration. People all ages lined the Edmonds Way and 100th Avenue West intersection and waved at drivers in passing cars, many of whom honked their horns in support.
