Edmonds Cemetery Board seeking new member
Do you have an interest in local history or genealogy? Do you appreciate the appearance of the Edmonds Cemetery? Are you interested in helping, planning and participating in the annual Memorial Day Program, "Walk Back in Time" Cemetery Tour in July and the "Walk About" veteran's site tour in November? If so, the City of Edmonds has an opening on the Edmonds Cemetery Board. The Cemetery Board meets the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m., except in December.
