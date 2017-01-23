Council reviews additional Civic Field design changes; final plan expected soon

Responding to community feedback on the latest proposal for redesigning Civic Field, City of Edmonds Parks Director Carrie Hite and consultant Chris Jones unveiled a revised plan at Tuesday night's Edmonds City Council meeting that includes keeping the skateboard park in its current location and adding two more petanque courts - for a total of eight - in the park's southwest corner. "The most controversial siting in the hybrid plan was the skate park," Jones said, noting concerns from residents about noise if the park were relocated to the north end of Civic Field as proposed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.