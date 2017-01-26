Afternoon Movie and a school musical

Sunday Afternoon Movie: Jane Eyre Sunday, January 29 at 2 PM - 4 PM EST Perrot Memorial Library 90 Sound Beach Ave, Old Greenwich, Connecticut 06870 Cozy up on a winter Sunday afternoon at the library and enjoy a movie in celebration of Charlotte BrontA«'s 200th birthday! English tea and refreshments will be served. Jane Eyre Rated PG-13, 120 minutes Mia Wasikowska and Michael Fassbender star in the romantic drama based on the classic novel, from acclaimed director Cary Fukunaga.

