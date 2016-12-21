Snow falls north of Seattle, more forecast as low as 200 feet
Snow returned to Western Washington on this Festivus Friday, first in Bellingham, and then Lynnwood, with forecasts calling for up to 1 to 2 inches around the region through the evening. Social media posts Friday morning showed a dusting of snow fell overnight in Bellingham.
