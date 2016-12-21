Scene in Edmonds: Sounds of the season

From left, sax players Rimmy Le, Graeme Hafford, Brandt Fisher, Kevin Long, Stuart Harrison and Kyle Bainbridge. Trumpet player in foreground is Raven Newman Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz program students provided musical entertainment during the EWHS Music Boosters' Craft Fair earlier this month, a fundraiser for the booster club that provides coaching and other resources for student musicians.

