Report: Suspect, in jail on $1 million bond, was in apartment with dead roommate for days

A 62-year-old Edmonds man remains in Snohomish County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond in connection with the death of his 45-year-old female roommate , who reportedly had been dead in the Edmonds apartment she shared with the suspect for three days before the man called police. According to probable cause documents filed with the Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office, the man called 911 on Dec. 19 to report that his roommate was dead.

