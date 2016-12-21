Reminder: With local members, Northwest Girlchoir concert Dec. 17

With members from Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, the Northwest Girlchoir will present a holiday concert featuring holiday songs about the winter night sky: Brightest Winter Stars at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at University of Washington's Meany Hall. The family-friendly concert will feature 250 voices with carols from Mexico, Denmark and England, classics "with a twist" by Mozart and Tallis, spirituals from the African-American tradition, and contemporary favorites from Judy Garland and Coldplay.

