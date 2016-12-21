Reminder for year-end contributions t...

Reminder for year-end contributions to Edmonds Veterans Plaza

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: My Edmonds

As of Dec. 29, the committee has raised more than $528,000 toward its goal of $565,000 to fund the Edmonds Veterans Plaza outside the City of Edmonds Public Safety Building at 5th Avenue and Bell Street. The goal is to have the plaza constructed in time for Memorial Day 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Dec 24 Melinda 29
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec 18 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec 17 SlickPiruBloods 15
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
We will REMEMBER in NOVEMBER (Apr '10) Sep '16 jay drai 679
Adult breastfeeding (Aug '10) Sep '16 Mr Thirsty 5
News 'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... Sep '16 Ben 4
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,596 • Total comments across all topics: 277,555,368

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC