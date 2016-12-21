Reminder for year-end contributions to Edmonds Veterans Plaza
As of Dec. 29, the committee has raised more than $528,000 toward its goal of $565,000 to fund the Edmonds Veterans Plaza outside the City of Edmonds Public Safety Building at 5th Avenue and Bell Street. The goal is to have the plaza constructed in time for Memorial Day 2017.
