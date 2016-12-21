Prospective clam digs Dec. 29-31 hinge on test results
The snow and winds have kept most fishing options on the wayside, but in between storms anglers have been able to find some options. Word about the next series of razor clam digs off the coast won't be known until later next week at the earliest, but the first round of test results for marine toxins should come to light by Thursday or Friday.
