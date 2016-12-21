Police: Man arrested after woman foun...

Police: Man arrested after woman found dead in Edmonds home

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Dec 24 Melinda 29
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec 18 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec 17 SlickPiruBloods 15
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
We will REMEMBER in NOVEMBER (Apr '10) Sep '16 jay drai 679
Adult breastfeeding (Aug '10) Sep '16 Mr Thirsty 5
News 'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... Sep '16 Ben 4
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,049 • Total comments across all topics: 277,438,058

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC