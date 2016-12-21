Insurance agency holds Christmas cubicle open house
An insurance agency in Washington has morphed the charming holiday tradition of open-to-the-public home tours into something a little smaller: cubicle tours, complete with apple cider and cookies to share. For the third year in a row, Insurance Services Group in downtown Edmonds, Washington, has held a Christmas Cubicle Contest, and this year they are inviting the public to see the display, according to local news website MyEdmonds.com.
