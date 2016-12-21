Edmonds man wins Democrats' top count...

Edmonds man wins Democrats' top county position

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: My Edmonds

Just one day after announcing his candidacy for the post, Edmonds resident and Diversity Commission Chairman Mario Brown over the weekend was elected chair of the Snohomish County Democratic Central Committee , displacing longtime chair Richard Wright. Brown most recently served as 2nd Vice Chair of the organization.

