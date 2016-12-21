Edmonds man appears in court Tuesday to hear murder complaint

A 62-year-old Edmonds man made his first appearance in Everett District Court Tuesday to hear a criminal complaint of second-degree murder domestic violence against him following the death of his 45-year-old female roommate. The second-degree murder complaint filed by the Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office identified the victim as Samantha Ellis, whom police said shared an apartment with the suspect, David Lawrence Hoar, in the 8100 block of 236th Street Southwest in Edmonds.

