Council approves reduction in fire station staffing, OKs Veterans Plaza construction

Under the city's amendment to the Fire District 1 contract, paramedics will be spread across all three fire stations rather than only at Fire Station 17 in downtown Edmonds. In its final meeting of 2016, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night made two notable decisions: directing the city attorney to prepare language for an interlocal agreement that will reduce staffing at the city's three fire stations and approving funding for construction of the long-awaited Edmonds Veterans Plaza.

