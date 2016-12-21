Cookie Brigade prepares sweet treats for local seniors
Those bagging cookies, from left: Carol Kinney, Lynn Donovan, Maggie Peterson, Carol Solberg, Yolanda Longoria, Kathy Hashbarger and Shirley Vicklund. An annual tradition continued last weekend as the Cookie Brigade bagged holiday cookies for distribution to home-bound seniors through Senior Services of Snohomish County.
