Christmas Ship draws crowd to Edmonds

Christmas Ship draws crowd to Edmonds Fishing Pier

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: My Edmonds

The Tuesday evening weather was perfect - clear skies, no wind and a gorgeous moon - for the annual Edmonds visit from the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship. Music was performed by the Snohomish County Childrens' Choir during a 20-minute concert as the ship passed the Edmonds Fishing Pier, where an estimated crowd of 200 gathered to soak up the holiday cheer.

