Christmas Ship draws crowd to Edmonds Fishing Pier
The Tuesday evening weather was perfect - clear skies, no wind and a gorgeous moon - for the annual Edmonds visit from the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship. Music was performed by the Snohomish County Childrens' Choir during a 20-minute concert as the ship passed the Edmonds Fishing Pier, where an estimated crowd of 200 gathered to soak up the holiday cheer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|22 hr
|Tamwallis
|28
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec 18
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec 17
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
|We will REMEMBER in NOVEMBER (Apr '10)
|Sep '16
|jay drai
|679
|Adult breastfeeding (Aug '10)
|Sep '16
|Mr Thirsty
|5
|'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor...
|Sep '16
|Ben
|4
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC