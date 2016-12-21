Birkenfeld Charitable Trust pledges $350,000 to new Edmonds Waterfront Center
The C. Keith Birkenfeld Charitable Trust has confirmed a grant in the amount of $350,000 toward the construction of the Edmonds Waterfront Center planned for the Edmonds Senior Center site in partnership with the City of Edmonds. "The momentum is certainly building for the new center, "said John Osterhaug, Board President of the Edmonds Senior Center.
