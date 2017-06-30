Man steals emergency contraceptives f...

Man steals emergency contraceptives from Edmond Walgreens

1 hr ago

That seems to have been the mindset of the thief who stole three boxes of emergency contraceptives from a Walgreens in Edmond on Monday night. The man entered Walgreens, located at 185 E 33rd St., just before 8:30 p.m. wearing a motorcycle helmet and gloves, according to police reports.

