Edmond Man Arrested For Possession, Distribution Of Child Porn

Police arrested 42-year-old Travis McFarland in late June after serving a search warrant at his Edmond home, located in the 300 block of Memory Ln. According to the report, the investigation began in January 2017 when officers discovered videos containing child pornography being downloaded and shared on a file-sharing network. On June 30, police served a search warrant at the home and took McFarland into custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.