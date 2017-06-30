Crumbling Lone Star School in Oklahom...

Crumbling Lone Star School in Oklahoma City has been out for 40 years.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A horse walks past long abandoned Lone Star School, on the southwest corner of E Hefner Road and N Eastern Avenue. [PHOTO BY PAUL HELLSTERN, THE OKLAHOMAN] Maybe it's because I went to school, K-12, surrounded by similar midcentury mundane architecture, but the abandoned Lone Star School in northeast Oklahoma City doesn't look old enough to me to be abandoned, let alone abandoned for so long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brad Cordis Thu Simply red 1
Love for Angela Lansdown Jun 20 ENHS 5
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot (Oct '16) Jun 17 Jamie Dundee 13
charles dutton (Jun '11) Jun 3 Your next 25
News Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents May '17 bridgestonescostly 1
Burrows (Dec '16) May '17 april 18
News Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10) May '17 Sal-Nancys-daugher 84
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,124 • Total comments across all topics: 282,153,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC