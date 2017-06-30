A Taste of Edmond
From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., attendees can sample all they can eat from more than 40 restaurants represented. The fun takes place at the Festival Market Place in downtown Edmond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edmond Life & Leisure.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love for Angela Lansdown
|Tue
|Matt Metheny
|6
|Brad Cordis
|Jun 29
|Simply red
|1
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot (Oct '16)
|Jun 17
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|charles dutton (Jun '11)
|Jun '17
|Your next
|25
|Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents
|May '17
|bridgestonescostly
|1
|Burrows (Dec '16)
|May '17
|april
|18
|Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Sal-Nancys-daugher
|84
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC