Widening project to disrupt busy roadway in Edmond
On Thursday, Covell Rd., just west of Bryant, will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the removal of a tree. The exact location of the Covell closure will be from Birnam Woods Lane to the west side of Bryant Ave. During this work, motorists will not be able to pass through the area and will need to find an alternate route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love for Angela Lansdown
|Jun 20
|ENHS
|5
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot (Oct '16)
|Jun 17
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|charles dutton (Jun '11)
|Jun 3
|Your next
|25
|Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents
|May '17
|bridgestonescostly
|1
|Burrows (Dec '16)
|May '17
|april
|18
|Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Sal-Nancys-daugher
|84
|Courtney Hayworth-Johnson (Nov '15)
|May '17
|4eva
|14
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC