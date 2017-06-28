Widening project to disrupt busy roadway in Edmond

On Thursday, Covell Rd., just west of Bryant, will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the removal of a tree. The exact location of the Covell closure will be from Birnam Woods Lane to the west side of Bryant Ave. During this work, motorists will not be able to pass through the area and will need to find an alternate route.

