Upscale shopping may come to Edmond despite overwhelming opposition

The upscale shopping center that was overwhelmingly defeated in April is still a possibility with the help of the people who fought the hardest against the project near 15th Street and Bryant Avenue. Bob Rogers, chief administrative officer and general counsel for the developers, Poag Shopping Centers in Memphis, Tennessee, has turned to the opponents trying to work out a compromise so he can build his Shops of Spring Creek despite the referendum election where 64 percent of the people said they did not want the development at the already-busy intersection.

