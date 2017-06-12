UCO summer academy challenges student...

UCO summer academy challenges students to become engineers

Assistant professor Abdellah Ait Moussa and Naomi Ericson react as the paper bridge Ericson's team built collapses with the weight of 10 kilograms during the University of Central Oklahoma's engineering summer academy for students entering grades 8-10. [Photo by Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman] EDMOND - As the moment of reckoning arrived, Mia Miller, of Blackwell, looked at the paper truss bridge her team built and said, "It's wavy.

