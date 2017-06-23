Two large chrome chickens coming to Route 66 in Edmond
Two 6-foot-tall chrome chickens will be coming soon to a new restaurant along Route 66 in Edmond, Oklahoma. The Edmond Sun newspaper reports the chrome chickens are manufactured from Harley-Davidson motorcycle exhaust pipes and other components by Rustic Steel Creations in Tampa, Florida.
