Two large chrome chickens coming to R...

Two large chrome chickens coming to Route 66 in Edmond

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Route 66 News

Two 6-foot-tall chrome chickens will be coming soon to a new restaurant along Route 66 in Edmond, Oklahoma. The Edmond Sun newspaper reports the chrome chickens are manufactured from Harley-Davidson motorcycle exhaust pipes and other components by Rustic Steel Creations in Tampa, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Love for Angela Lansdown Tue Matt Metheny 6
Brad Cordis Jun 29 Simply red 1
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot (Oct '16) Jun 17 Jamie Dundee 13
charles dutton (Jun '11) Jun '17 Your next 25
News Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents May '17 bridgestonescostly 1
Burrows (Dec '16) May '17 april 18
News Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10) May '17 Sal-Nancys-daugher 84
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,706 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC