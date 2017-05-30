Traffic, meet jam

That's when construction will shut down for five days a large portion of Interstate 235 just south of the Broadway Extension, a major north-south traffic artery connecting Edmond and Oklahoma City. The closure at the I-235 and Interstate 44 interchange will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and crews are expected to be finished by 8 p.m. Wednesday.

