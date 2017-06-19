Think Walmarta s customer service has...

Think Walmarta s customer service has improved? Thank their training academies

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Olympian

After headlines in recent years about poorly stocked stores and nonexistent help, the world's largest retailer has invested $2.7 billion in wages and training for employees. For Washington state, this means three Walmart Academies, with the closest for now at its Bonney Lake store with its first graduating class this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Love for Angela Lansdown 3 hr ENHS 5
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot (Oct '16) Jun 17 Jamie Dundee 13
charles dutton (Jun '11) Jun 3 Your next 25
News Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents May 26 bridgestonescostly 1
Burrows May '17 april 18
News Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10) May '17 Sal-Nancys-daugher 84
Courtney Hayworth-Johnson (Nov '15) May '17 4eva 14
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC