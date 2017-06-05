Summer fun on the horizon
So look for many events this summer as almost everyone will get to take a little break from it all. Mega super star entertainer Paul McCartney announced last week he will be in the metro July 17 for his "One on One," U.S. Tour stop at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edmond Life & Leisure.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lansdown
|2 hr
|Matt Metheny
|1
|charles dutton (Jun '11)
|Jun 3
|Your next
|25
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot (Oct '16)
|May 30
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents
|May 26
|bridgestonescostly
|1
|Burrows
|May 15
|april
|18
|Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10)
|May 15
|Sal-Nancys-daugher
|84
|Courtney Hayworth-Johnson (Nov '15)
|May 14
|4eva
|14
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC