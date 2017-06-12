Spring Creek Expansion Compromise App...

Spring Creek Expansion Compromise Appears Close In Edmond

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

It may have been rejected by voters, but a plan to expand a shopping center in Edmond isn't dead. On April 4, Edmond voters overwhelmingly voted down the $160-million project that included 50 retail stores, a movie theater and more than 300 apartments stacked on top of the retail buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Love for Angela Lansdown 11 hr Matt Metheny 2
charles dutton (Jun '11) Jun 3 Your next 25
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot (Oct '16) May 30 Jamie Dundee 11
News Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents May 26 bridgestonescostly 1
Burrows May 15 april 18
News Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10) May 15 Sal-Nancys-daugher 84
Courtney Hayworth-Johnson (Nov '15) May 14 4eva 14
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,739,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC