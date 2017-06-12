Spring Creek Expansion Compromise Appears Close In Edmond
It may have been rejected by voters, but a plan to expand a shopping center in Edmond isn't dead. On April 4, Edmond voters overwhelmingly voted down the $160-million project that included 50 retail stores, a movie theater and more than 300 apartments stacked on top of the retail buildings.
