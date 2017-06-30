Oklahoma business briefs, June 27
Governmental finance and accounting professionals are invited to a July training seminar specifically tailored to public sector practitioners by Edmond accounting firm Arledge and Associates. The seminar is scheduled for July 20 at the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority, 2701 West I-35 Frontage Road in Edmond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love for Angela Lansdown
|Tue
|Matt Metheny
|6
|Brad Cordis
|Jun 29
|Simply red
|1
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot (Oct '16)
|Jun 17
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|charles dutton (Jun '11)
|Jun '17
|Your next
|25
|Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents
|May '17
|bridgestonescostly
|1
|Burrows (Dec '16)
|May '17
|april
|18
|Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Sal-Nancys-daugher
|84
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC