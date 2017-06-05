OKC jurors find gang member guilty of...

OKC jurors find gang member guilty of fatally shooting 17-year-old girl

29 min ago

Jurors have found a gang member guilty of firing a gun into a crowd at the close of an Oklahoma City New Year's Eve party, leaving a 17-year-old girl dead. Kaylin Nicholas Mixon, 21, of Edmond, was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Ra'Shya Tanae Long, of Oklahoma City.

