OK: Edmond to Hold Hearings About New Citylink Bus Stops
June 29--EDMOND -- The city of Edmond will hold public hearings to discuss designated bus stops for the Citylink system, on track to be installed by the end of August. An open format will be followed at the hearing, and discussion will include the cost involved and why the city opted to implement the designated stops, said Susan Miller, public transit coordinator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
