Edmond student rubs shoulders with fellow scientists in Los Angeles
The world of science continues to blossom for Elizabeth Kent, 16, who said she experienced a truly international setting with some of the world's brightest high school scientists. The Edmond resident was one of nine Oklahomans to be part of last month's Intel International Science and Engineering Fair at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
