Edmond student comes in second in national spelling bee competitors

A word for a type of beach grass stopped an Edmond eighth-grader's run in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night. Throughout the final rounds Thursday night, Rohan spelled the words "fauxbourdon," sacred choral composition; "cause," small limestone plateau pitted with sinkholes; "minaudiere" small case for carrying accessories; and several other words correctly.

