Edmond student among final two Scripps National Spelling Bee competitors

An Edmond student made it to the final two in the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. after two days of competitions. Rohan Rajeev, 14, an eighth-grader at Oklahoma Christian School, has been competing in spelling bees since he was 8. Throughout the final rounds on Thursday night Rajeev spelt the words "fauxbourdon," sacred choral composition; "cause," small limestone plateau pitted with sinkholes; "minaudiere" small case for carrying accessories; and several other words correctly.

