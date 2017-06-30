Edmond schools graduate to perform at Graceland for anniversary of Elvis Presley's death
An Edmond North High School graduate will take the stage at Graceland in August to remember the King of Rock 'n' Roll during the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death. Jon O'Neal is not a stranger to the music or lifestyle of Elvis Presley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love for Angela Lansdown
|Tue
|Matt Metheny
|6
|Brad Cordis
|Jun 29
|Simply red
|1
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot (Oct '16)
|Jun 17
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|charles dutton (Jun '11)
|Jun '17
|Your next
|25
|Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents
|May '17
|bridgestonescostly
|1
|Burrows (Dec '16)
|May '17
|april
|18
|Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Sal-Nancys-daugher
|84
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC