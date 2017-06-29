Edmond man nominated by Trump for nat...

Edmond man nominated by Trump for national position

Lance Robertson has been nominated by President Donald Trump to the position of assistant secretary for aging at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. [Photo by Eriech Tapia, The Oklahoman] Lance Robertson, of Edmond, has been nominated by President Donald Trump for the position of assistant secretary for aging at the Department of Health and Human Services.

