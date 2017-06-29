Edmond man nominated by Trump for national position
Lance Robertson has been nominated by President Donald Trump to the position of assistant secretary for aging at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. [Photo by Eriech Tapia, The Oklahoman] Lance Robertson, of Edmond, has been nominated by President Donald Trump for the position of assistant secretary for aging at the Department of Health and Human Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brad Cordis
|10 hr
|Simply red
|1
|Love for Angela Lansdown
|Jun 20
|ENHS
|5
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot (Oct '16)
|Jun 17
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|charles dutton (Jun '11)
|Jun 3
|Your next
|25
|Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents
|May '17
|bridgestonescostly
|1
|Burrows (Dec '16)
|May '17
|april
|18
|Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Sal-Nancys-daugher
|84
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC